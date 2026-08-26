Elk Grove synchronizes more than 100 traffic lights to cut down on congestion

As Elk Grove's population continues to grow, city officials are looking for ways to keep traffic moving on roads that aren't getting any wider.

One of the city's solutions is to synchronize traffic signals along some of its busiest corridors, giving drivers a better chance of hitting a series of green lights when traveling at the speed limit.

The city began looking for ways to reduce traffic congestion more than a decade ago. Today, more than 100 traffic signals are synchronized through a program known as Project Green Wave.

"There's a lot of technology involved," said Kristin Parsons, an Elk Grove city engineer.

Parsons said the project was developed in response to feedback from residents.

"We have received feedback from the public that they felt it took too long to get across the city," Parsons said.

Eight roads, including Laguna Boulevard, Bruceville Road, Sheldon Road and Elk Grove Boulevard, are currently included in the program.

Parsons said it's been a success.

"The results from that have been extremely favorable," she said. "We've seen significant reductions in the amount of travel time it takes to get across town."

City data show that drive time has been reduced by 21% and the number of red light stops has been reduced by 41%.

CBS13 tested the system Wednesday during the evening commute along Laguna Boulevard between Interstate 5 and Highway 99.

We got up to six green lights in a row before having to stop. Of the 14 total stoplights, only three were red.

The city says pedestrian crossings and emergency vehicles can sometimes throw off timing.

"Eventually you have to stop," Parsons said. "It's not that you're never going to stop. The stops are not eliminated, but you are anticipating hitting them less frequently."

There's also one catch: Drivers on some cross streets may have to wait longer.

"There's only so much time," Parsons said. "If we give more time to one movement, we have to take it from somewhere else."

The city says it can operate Project Green Wave with equipment it already has and there's no extra cost.

Elk Grove has also recently received a grant to install adaptive signal technology, which can automatically adjust the timing on stop lights to be more efficient.