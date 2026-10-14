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Elk Grove plane lands safely after dog has in-flight medical emergency

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A private plane heading toward the Sacramento area landed safely at Franklin Field in Elk Grove Wednesday after a dog aboard had an in-flight medical emergency, Cosumnes Fire officials said.

Fire officials said the dog was expected to give birth to puppies when the emergency happened during the flight.

The plane landed without incident at Franklin Field on Bruceville Road.

A Cosumnes Fire EMS captain then drove the people and animals from the airport so the dog could receive emergency care.

No other details about the dog's condition were immediately available.

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