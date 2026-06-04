Elk Grove police drone helps officers arrest 3 after homes hit by gunfire

Three people were arrested after Elk Grove police said gunfire from target shooting hit several nearby homes and a vehicle.

Elk Grove police said dispatchers started getting calls early on the evening of May 24 about gunfire heard near Kent Street, off Waterman Road.

Officers launched a drone and quickly identified three suspects who were allegedly shooting at targets on private property near the railroad tracks without permission.

View of the suspects from the drone deployed by Elk Grove police. Elk Grove Police Department

Police said the shots were being fired in the direction of a neighborhood across the tracks. Officers later found that four homes and a vehicle in the Falcon Meadow Drive neighborhood had been struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

With help from the drone, police tracked the suspects as they left the scene in two cars on Waterman Road. Officers soon arrested all three suspects near Bond Road.

Police said they seized six guns from the group. All three suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Jail and are facing charges of shooting into an inhabited dwelling and negligent discharge of a firearm.