Truck hauling meat products overturns in Elk Grove on Interstate 5 ramp

A truck carrying meat products overturned on an onramp to Interstate Highway 5 in Elk Grove on Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on the Laguna Boulevard onramp to southbound I-5, according to CHP logs. A spokesperson for the CHP told CBS News Sacramento the truck appeared to have overturned because it took the curve in the ramp too fast.

The meat inside the truck has prompted a hazardous material response, and an extended closure of the onramp, the CHP spokesperson said. There was no estimated time of reopening.

Crews hook towing cables to an overturned truck carrying meat products on the Laguna Boulevard onramp to southbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove, September 1, 2026. KOVR

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.