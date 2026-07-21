Elk Grove could ban new beauty salons on Historic Main Street under proposed plan

Spas, barber shops, hair and nail salons — it's a common sight in Elk Grove's Historic Main Street. The city says more than 20% of businesses in the Main Street area along Elk Grove Boulevard cater to personal services.

Now, city leaders are considering a ban on new beauty businesses in this historic district.

"We just want to have a better balance," said Carrie Whitlock, the city's planning program manager.

It's part of Elk Grove's long-term vision for the 90-acre old town area, which dates back to when it was a stagecoach stop in the 1850s.

The city has held a series of public workshops asking community members for ideas, and they received about 350 responses. A place that is "artsy" and "family friendly " received the most support.

"They really want to protect the character of our historic area but also bring in some more modern uses," Whitlock said.

The city says limiting salon-type businesses would create space for more restaurants, entertainment, and retail shops to open.

"They wouldn't be kicked out," Whitlock said. "As they closed, they would need to be replaced by something different."

The idea is supported by local aesthetician Yenisei Arciniega.

"I think bringing in other businesses and more family-friendly activities is the way to go," she said.

The city is also trying to make it more pedestrian-friendly, and a ban on new automobile-related businesses is also being considered.

It's some new ideas for the oldest part of town that could one day make Historic Main Street a destination for families from across the region.

"What we would really like is to look like something really vibrant," Whitlock said. "We would love to see more unique mom and pop businesses in that area."

Another idea is to install new monument signs on each end of the historic district. The city council will consider the changes at its meeting on Tuesday night.