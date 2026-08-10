Elk Grove considers moratorium on new self-storage facilities amid neighborhood concerns

Elk Grove is considering a moratorium on new personal storage facilities as city leaders weigh concerns about the growing number of storage businesses and how they are using valuable land.

The city currently has 19 personal storage facilities, with two more under construction. Four additional facilities are located just outside the city limits.

Some residents say they have had enough.

Gloria Torres has lived in her Elk Grove home for more than 30 years. She said the view from her front window once included a grove of mature oak trees.

Now, a 25-foot-tall masonry wall from a newly built self-storage facility stands in its place.

"I woke up one day and said, 'Oh my God, what is this?'" Torres said.

Torres said the wall has dramatically changed the character of her neighborhood.

"I look at that and I feel like I'm almost looking like a prison," she said.

The concerns have prompted city leaders to consider whether Elk Grove has too many storage facilities — and whether new ones should be allowed.

"Concerns have been expressed by council, staff and residents regarding the proliferation of personal storage facilities in the city," said Sarah Kirchgessner, a senior planner with the city.

Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen said she has also heard from residents concerned about the number of storage facilities being built.

"I do actually get complaints from time to time on the amount of storage units that are in our city," Singh-Allen said.

City officials say personal storage facilities can require large amounts of land that could otherwise be used for housing, retail or other developments.

Last week, the city's Planning Commission recommended placing an indefinite moratorium on new personal storage facilities while the city considers potential changes to its rules.

But people who operate storage businesses say the facilities serve an important need for both residents and businesses.

"A lot of people moving, that's mostly what people use storage for," said Renie Bartman, who manages a storage facility in Elk Grove.

Bartman said local businesses also rely on storage units, particularly those that don't have enough room to store equipment or inventory.

"Especially here, you have a lot of residential folks, but we also have businesses that utilize it, so I don't know if banning it, especially for small businesses, is really a good idea," Bartman said.

The debate comes as Elk Grove continues to grow, raising questions about how the city should use its limited commercial land.

Torres said she isn't opposed to storage facilities altogether, but believes the city needs to take a closer look at how many are being built and where they are located.

"I think if so many are going to be built, we really need to have a conversation about that," Torres said.

A moratorium would give the city time to consider whether to permanently ban new personal storage facilities or impose additional restrictions and development standards.

The proposal will now go before the Elk Grove City Council, which must vote on the moratorium before it can take effect.