Elk Grove police suspect DUI in crash that killed another driver

Elk Grove police suspect DUI was a factor in a crash on Elk Grove Boulevard late Thursday night that killed a woman in another vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Stonelake Club Drive.

Police said a car traveling west on Elk Grove Boulevard struck the center median, went airborne and collided with an eastbound car.

The woman driving the eastbound vehicle died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Scene of the crash along Elk Grove Boulevard.

The other driver suffered major injuries, police said.

Investigators plan to conduct a blood test to determine whether alcohol or drugs were involved. However, police said they currently suspect DUI contributed to the crash.

Elk Grove Boulevard remained closed in both directions through the night while officers investigated.