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Elk Grove big rig fire slows southbound Highway 99 traffic

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A big rig fire is slowing traffic on southbound Highway 99 through Elk Grove Monday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the fire started shortly before 6 a.m. just south of Elk Grove Boulevard.

The cab of the big rig caught fire, but the trailer, which was carrying wood pallets, did not burn. The driver was not hurt.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Southbound Highway 99 was reduced to one lane, causing delays toward Galt. Northbound traffic was not affected.

A tow truck arrived around 6:30 a.m., but the lane closure was expected to remain in place for some time.

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