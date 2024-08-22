Amazon Fresh store opens in Roseville, Northern California's first location

Amazon Fresh store opening in Roseville on Thursday

ROSEVILLE – Northern California's first Amazon Fresh grocery store is opening its doors in Roseville on Thursday.

The 42,000-square-foot space is on Stanford Ranch Road. Amazon says the store is creating dozens of jobs.

To celebrate the store's opening, the first customer in line will receive a $100 gift card. The next 99 customers after that will receive cards worth $5 to $15.

People were queuing early Thursday morning outside the new Roseville Amazon Fresh store. CBS13

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening at 7:45 a.m., with doors will opening at 8 a.m. Regular store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Along with the Roseville store opening, Amazon has announced that its other planned Fresh location will be opening on Sept. 12.

Previously, the only Amazon Fresh stores in the state were located in Southern California.