Elephant Fire in rural Sierra County burns at rapid rate, USFS says

Fire crews in rural Sierra County are working to gain control of a wildfire they say is burning at a rapid rate.

U.S. Forest Service officials said the Elephant Fire, burning within the Tahoe National Forest, has burned at least 200 acres.

The fire started Saturday afternoon to the east of the community of Loyalton, located within the Sierra Nevada mountains just west of the Sierra Valley.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office said there is no immediate threat to the communities of Sierra Brooks or Loyalton. The sheriff's office said it's continuing to monitor the fire and will issue notifications if evacuation warnings or other measures are needed.

Air and ground resources have responded to battle the fire.

Loyalton is about 140 miles northeast of Sacramento and about 44 miles northwest of Reno.