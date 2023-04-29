El Dorado County fire station may close ahead of California wildfire peak season

CAMERON PARK – Trouble on the fire frontline? With the fire season expected to ramp up, another community is considering slashing some of its fire services -- this time in El Dorado County.

The start of hotter and drier months brings renewed concerns throughout Northern California.

"The fact that we're surrounded by so many opportunities for wildfire, it's concerning," said Jeff Bear, a resident.

Just as concerning, in the last year, CBS13 reported at least two fire departments are either bracing for closures or have already.

The culprit? Funding.

Perhaps, Cameron Park's bravest may also be fewer.

"I don't think it's a very good idea," Carol Kilby said.

Cameron Park Community Services District told CBS13 it did talk about the option of "browning out" Station 88 as a cost-saving measure during a board meeting on April 19.

It is one of two fire stations in the unincorporated area.

Currently, the department provides fire and emergency services under contract with Cal Fire.

Cameron Park fire services about 18,000 residents.

"Well, it's concerning to me because I think it affects our neighborhood where I live," Bear said.

In a report from the district's general manager, André Pichly called the proposal "less than ideal."

Other proposals include a nine-person staffing model while ambulance service is untouched.

"Well, we got to hope that they're being cost-conscious about everything — that's part of their job," said Don Maston, another resident. "But, I hope they're not going too far on this one."

Something else the Cameron Park Community Services District may have to look into is a possible tax measure

The report also outlines reopening the station is possible with funding from grants but only for a limited time.

The board is expected to talk about fire services and its options again at the next meeting May 17.