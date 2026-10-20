El Dorado County supervisors unanimously appoint next sheriff amid dispute

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint Undersheriff Eric Palmberg as the county's next sheriff, amid a public dispute involving current Sheriff Jeff Leikauf and former Sheriff John D'Agostini.

The appointment comes after Leikauf announced he would retire at the end of the year. D'Agostini, who previously served as sheriff, has publicly criticized Leikauf's leadership and management in local media and on social media while seeking to return to the position.

Both men addressed supervisors during Tuesday's meeting, acknowledging the controversy surrounding the sheriff's office.

"The first thing I would like to do is apologize to you all for having to go through what you have gone through the past several weeks," Leikauf said.

D'Agostini said he wanted to return to the position to address what he believes went wrong after he chose Leikauf as his successor.

"My sole purpose in seeking this appointment is to right a wrong, that's it," D'Agostini said. "I made it abundantly clear that I'm pursuing this appointment to return to the seat I left to repair what I broke by choosing my successor."

Leikauf also spoke about the impact the controversy has had on his family.

"For all the challenges that have been hurled at our family for the past year and a half, we are beginning the next chapter even closer together," Leikauf said.

Several supervisors expressed concern about the public conflict and its effect on the community.

Supervisor Brooke Laine said the divide between the two has left the community reeling.

"It's very unfortunate," Laine said. "It's two families that have been in the community a very long time."

Supervisor Greg Ferrero said the decision should focus on the needs of the sheriff's office rather than personal rivalries.

"This is a stressful situation. There is a lot to unpack," Ferrero said. "This is not a popularity contest for one person or the other."

Supervisor Lori Parlin also urged those involved to stop escalating the dispute publicly.

"We need to stop this nonsense, stop stirring things up, get off social media," Parkin said. "Please, it is the worst thing on the planet."

Palmberg is scheduled to take over as sheriff the day after Christmas.