Pedestrian killed in El Dorado County hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a pedestrian in El Dorado County overnight, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP logs indicate the incident happened in the community of Lotus on Lotus Road, just south of State Route 49/Coloma Road near Henningsen Lotus Park at about 3:30 a.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said that Lotus Road was closed to traffic and the estimated time of reopening was unknown.

Further details were not immediately available.