Man convicted of child molestation in El Dorado County arrested in Arizona after missing sentencing hearing

A man convicted on child molestation charges who was on the run after missing his sentencing hearing months ago was arrested in Arizona on Friday, authorities said.

In July of 2025, Carl Cacconie was convicted of six counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14, according to a joint press release from the FBI and El Dorado County District Attorney's Office.

Cacconie was scheduled to be sentenced in late August, but a request to remand him into custody while awaiting his sentencing was denied, authorities said. He remained out of custody on a $1 million bail after surrendering his passport and being fitted with a monitoring device.

On August 17, authorities said the monitoring device stopped working and Cacconie was last seen days later in San Francisco. On the day he was supposed to be sentenced, Cacconie's family told the court they had reported him missing and that Cacconie had left his phone and wallet behind.

On May 14, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid confinement.

Cacconie was located on Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he will make his first court appearance and be extradited to California.