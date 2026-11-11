Highway 50 in El Dorado County is California's deer collision hotspot, UC Davis report finds

A new report from UC Davis researchers highlights the number of wild animals killed on California roads each year, with deer collisions particularly common in western El Dorado County.

Researchers say more wildlife crossings and roadside fencing are needed to protect animals and reduce collisions with vehicles.

"There's nothing instinctive about avoiding a road for a wild animal," said Fraser Shilling with the UC Davis Road Ecology Center.

The report estimates that vehicles kill approximately 780 mountain lions and more than 44,000 mule deer in California each year.

That represents roughly 18% of the state's mountain lion population and nearly 10% of its mule deer population, according to the researchers.

However, the actual number of animals killed is likely higher because the data covers only about half of California's roads.

Researchers identified Highway 50 in western El Dorado County as the state's hotspot for deer collisions.

"Basically, in the foothills, there are a lot of deer collisions. Some of that is remnant from herds that are still trying to migrate," Shilling said.

He said the area provides productive habitat for deer, but animals moving through the region face the risk of being struck by vehicles.

"These are places where a lot of deer are moving around because it's a very productive place to live and they're getting hit," he said.

Caltrans has invested millions of dollars in wildlife crossings, including tunnels and bridges, along busy highways.

Shilling praised those efforts but said additional infrastructure is needed.

"It's not an either-or. There are definitely places where we need new wildlife crossings because the existing structures are not good enough," he said.

He said fencing is also critical to keeping animals away from traffic and directing them toward safer crossing areas.

Shilling said he has been working closely with Caltrans and hopes additional projects will be developed to reduce wildlife collisions across the state.