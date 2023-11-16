El Dorado County reports its first West Nile Virus death of the year

EL DORADO COUNTY — Officials on Thursday reported the first death from West Nile Virus in El Dorado County this year.

The death happened in late October and was of an individual over the age of 55 who lived in the West Slope, the county said in a news release.

Multiple other nearby counties including Sacramento, Yolo and Placer also reported WNV deaths earlier this year.

El Dorado County officials said multiple mosquito surveillance programs are in place throughout the county. These include trapping and identifying mosquitoes, treating neglected swimming pools, and testing dead birds.

Those most at risk are people over the age of 60 with major underlying medical conditions, like cancer or diabetes, and organ transplant recipients, officials said. Less than 1% of humans can develop serious neurological illnesses, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

To prevent exposure to the virus, health officials are encouraging people to practice the "three Ds":