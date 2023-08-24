Death linked to West Nile virus reported in Yolo County, its 1st death from the disease since 2018

YOLO COUNTY – Another Northern California county is reporting their first death of the year linked to the West Nile virus.

On Thursday, Yolo County Public Health officials announced that a resident had died from the disease. It's the county's first West Nile virus death since 2018, officials said.

"This tragic death underscores the importance of preventing mosquito bites. While most West Nile virus infections have no symptoms, some people get very sick and may die, especially older adults and people with underlying conditions or weakened immune systems," said Yolo County's Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a statement.

Yolo County officials said the person was experiencing symptoms consistent with West Nile virus disease. No other details about the victim have been released.

Earlier this week, Sacramento County public health officials also announced their first death linked to West Nile virus this year.

Counties across California have been reporting an uptick in West Nile activity this year. As of Tuesday, according to state numbers, there are a total of 12 counties with confirmed human cases.