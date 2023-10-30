First West Nile virus-related death recorded in Placer County in 5 years

AUBURN - Health officials in Placer County confirmed the county's first West Nile virus-related death since 2018.

According to county officials, a 65-year-old Lincoln man has died from the West Nile virus.

"We're saddened to learn of this individual's passing, and extend our sympathies to their loved ones," said Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Health and Human Services and interim health officer, in a statement. "While we are late in mosquito season, it is a sobering reminder about the importance of taking precautions."

So far this year in California, there have been 286 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus and 10 deaths. In Placer County, health officials said there are six confirmed human cases of the virus.

Officials said they have seen a record number of West Nile-positive mosquitos and dead bird populations in the state. They said this increases the risk for the virus to be transmitted to humans.

Less than 1% of humans can develop serious neurological illnesses, such as encephalitis or meningitis. Officials said people over the age of 50 have a higher chance of getting sick and are more likely to develop complications.

Officials added the risk for West Nile virus in Placer County is low. They added that Placer Mostiquo has not detected West Nile virus in mosquito or dead bird samples for four weeks.

To prevent exposure to the virus, health officials are encouraging people to practice the "three Ds":