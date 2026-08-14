High-speed chase near Echo Summit ends in crash, 3 arrests

Three people were arrested after a high-speed police chase that started on Highway 50 near Echo Summit, officers said.

According to the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe, back on Aug. 4 around 5:30 a.m., an officer was following a Mercedes C63 AMG when it started pulling away from him at around 85 miles per hour.

The driver illegally passed other cars on the road during the chase, officers said.

Joined by backup, officers followed the car as it turned onto Highway 89. Authorities lost sight of the car along the highway but came upon it again at Portal Drive, where it had crashed into a boulder.

The driver and passengers ran from the scene but were detained and later arrested by CHP.

Officers said the driver and two passengers were injured in the chase. Officials have not released any further information on their identities or conditions, but CHP said the driver will face charges for reckless driving, hit-and-run, and evading arrest, among others.

Both passengers had felony no-bail warrants, CHP noted.