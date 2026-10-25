Eastbound I-80 crash in Placer County causing traffic delays, CHP says

A crash involving a semi and a Chevrolet Silverado is causing traffic delays on eastbound Interstate 80 near Penryn Road, officials said on Sunday.

CHP said the driver of the gray Silverado made an unsafe turning movement and hit the front tire of the semi, causing the Silverado to go up an embankment off the roadway and overturn onto its roof, ending up in the #3 lane.

The man driving the Silverado was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency responders, CHP said. He suffered major injuries according to CHP, while a female passenger suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. CHP said drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.