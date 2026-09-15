Eastbound Highway 50 shut down in West Sacramento after crash near Harbor Boulevard

A major crash has shut down eastbound Highway 50 in part of West Sacramento on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland office said the crash, which happened shortly after 5:45 p.m., occurred near the Harbor Boulevard exit from the highway.

All traffic was being held and diverted to the shoulder, the CHP said.

An estimated reopening time was not immediately available.

The CHP has not released information about what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.