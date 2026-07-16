Sacramento's Casa East Sac closes after nearly 4 years, citing challenges facing small businesses

Casa East Sac has closed its doors after nearly four years in East Sacramento.

The restaurant announced the immediate closure in an Instagram post Wednesday, calling it an "incredibly difficult decision."

"Like many small businesses, we've faced challenges that ultimately led us here," owners Teddy and Steve Gibanov wrote.

Casa East Sac opened in September 2022 at the corner of H and 54th streets, taking over the former Joon Market space.

Brothers Steve and Theodore Gibanov founded the restaurant after more than 20 years working in catering and the restaurant industry.

The closure comes just weeks after Casa East Sac announced it was bringing back lunch service in June.

In their farewell message, the owners thanked customers, employees, vendors, landlords and the surrounding community for supporting the restaurant.

"Thank you for every meal shared, every celebration hosted, every conversation, every laugh, and every memory made within these walls," they wrote.

No additional details about the reasons for the closure were given.