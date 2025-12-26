East Sacramento's Brickland Restaurant closes until further notice, citing vandalism

An East Sacramento restaurant was vandalized on Christmas Day, forcing it to close until further notice.

According to a social media post by Brickland Restaurant and Bar on Folsom Boulevard, the restaurant was broken into and vandalized.

The exteriors of the building at first glance look OK, but CBS Sacramento spoke with surrounding shops that say they are venting out their offices and had to cancel several appointments, closing for the day because of the smoke.

Brickland Restaurant cited vandalism as its reason for temporarily closing.

Two women who spent Christmas craving one of Brickland's specialities said they were stunned to find out the restaurant was closed.

"I love their tiramisu latte and we have errands to run and we stopped and get some coffee," Breawne Middlebrooks said. "When we walked by, there was like a burnt smell, and I didn't think anything of it. I have no clue what had happened."

A lot of other people around the area were bummed about it, too.

A man said he comes here every month and says the owners are great people and welcome him in every time.

CBS Sacramento reached out to Sacramento police and Sacramento Metro Fire to see if they responded and are investigating this damage.