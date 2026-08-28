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Preliminary 4.8 earthquake strikes off Northern California coast

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the Northern California coast Friday night, and no tsunami is expected, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake struck off the Humboldt County coast, about 75 miles southwest of Eureka, around 7:41 p.m. 

Some people along the coast reported to the USGS that they felt weak to light shaking. 

California Office of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service said a tsunami is not expected. 

There have not been any reports of damage. 

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