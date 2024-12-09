5.5 earthquake in Nevada rumbles across Northern California

SACRAMENTO — A 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Nevada east of Lake Tahoe late Monday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the USGS, it happened shortly after 3 p.m. and was initially recorded as a 5.8 magnitude quake before being downgraded. The epicenter of the quake was in the Lyon County town of Yerington, east of Tahoe and Carson City.

Several aftershocks in the 2.5 to 3.5 magnitude range have also been reported. Here is a map showing where shaking occurred in Nevada and California. The shaking was felt as far west as Sacramento and down to Modesto.

The California Office of Emergency Services said it would work with local, state and federal partners to provide any assistance needed in Western Nevada as a result of the quake.

.@Cal_OES is coordinating with our local, state, and federal partners to assess impacts and provide any needed resources following the 5.8 earthquake in Western Nevada east of Lake Tahoe at 3:08 pm. https://t.co/C2iQg2S62f — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) December 9, 2024

The Carson City Sheriff's Department said no injuries or damage from the quake has been reported.

Monday's earthquake comes just four days after a 7.0 magnitude quake struck off the Northern California coast near Humboldt County, which prompted a tsunami warning mid-day. That quake was first recorded as a 6.6 magnitude before being upgraded to a 7.0.