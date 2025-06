A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Pinole Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was just off the coast of Pinole around 9:30 p.m., according to the USGS. Its depth was 5.8 miles.

Weak to light shaking was reported in the surrounding areas such as Vallejo, Berkeley and San Francisco.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.