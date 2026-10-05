Early October fall heat puts Northern California fire crews on high alert

An unusual stretch of October heat is raising concerns about fire danger across Northern California, with temperatures expected to climb to triple digits in some areas.

As the heat settles in, fire crews are remaining on high alert, particularly as vegetation becomes increasingly dry this late in the year.

At Discovery Park in Sacramento, some people are getting an early start to beat the heat.

Charlene Graham said she sometimes arrives around 5 a.m. or heads to the water to cool off. Swimmer Selena Marie said the water provides welcome relief from the unusually hot temperatures.

But the heat also creates additional challenges for first responders.

Sacramento Fire officials said brush and vegetation are typically at their driest this time of year. The combination of late-season heat and low moisture can increase the risk of fires spreading quickly.

Crews have already responded to several small brush fires. On Sunday, a tree caught fire near Discovery Park while thousands of people were in the area for the Aftershock music festival.

The elevated fire danger is also a concern in the foothills, where residents remember how quickly conditions can change.

Dory Dox was forced to evacuate during the Mosquito Fire four years ago, which ultimately burned more than 70,000 acres.

She said hot, dry conditions this late in the year are a reminder that vegetation can continue drying out even as the calendar moves into fall.

For many residents, the hope is that cooler, wetter weather arrives soon.

But fire isn't the only concern brought on by the heat.

With people still heading to rivers, lakes and other waterways to cool off, first responders are also warning about the potential for water rescues.

Officials are urging anyone spending time near the water to use a life jacket, especially children and inexperienced swimmers.