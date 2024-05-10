Dylan Moore sets career high with 5 RBIs to help Mariners topple A's

SEATTLE -- Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and had a career-high five RBIs to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Friday night.

While the Mariners rebounded to open a brief homestand after losing three of four in Minnesota, the immediate concern was the status of starting pitcher Bryan Woo after he left with one out in the fifth inning.

Making his first start of the year after being slowed by a sore elbow during spring training, Woo allowed just one hit through the first four innings only to leave the game after getting Tyler Soderstrom to foul out behind third base to open the fifth.

The team said Woo was removed for precautionary reasons and an update would be provided following the game. Woo allowed one hit, struck out three and walked one, and threw 62 pitches. Woo's apparent injury came following a long stint sitting on the bench as the Mariners scored five times in the fourth inning of Oakland starter Paul Blackburn.

Trent Thornton (1-1), Kirby Snead and Cody Bolton kept the shutout going until the ninth when Lawrence Butler's two-out RBI single off Austin Voth plated Oakland's only run.

After cruising through the first three innings, Blackburn (3-2) ran into trouble immediately in the fourth walking Mitch Haniger and Cal Raleigh.

Luke Raley barely missed a three-run homer and settled for an RBI double off the top of the wall. Ty France lined a two-run double and Moore hit his third homer of the season just inside the foul pole in left.

A's outfielder Seth Brown watches as a home run hit by Mariners' Dylan Moore bounces back on the field during the fourth inning May 10, 2024, in Seattle. Jason Redmond / AP

Moore followed an inning later with a two-out, two-run single to give the Mariners a 7-0 lead. He added an RBI single to score Raley in the seventh.

Seattle has won 13 of the past 14 games against the A's dating to the start of last season.

Blackburn was tagged for all seven runs and was roughed up for a second time in three starts after giving up six earned runs over four innings to Baltimore on April 28. In his other five starts this season, Blackburn has allowed eight earned runs in 38 innings pitched.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: IF Zack Gelof (oblique) will be in the lineup for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday as he begins a rehab assignment. Gelof has been out since late April.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Joey Estes is expected to be recalled from Las Vegas to make his first start of the season. Estes made two starts last September, including one against Seattle when he allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (3-2, 2.61) has pitched at least six innings of five of seven starts this season and has yet to allow more than four earned runs.