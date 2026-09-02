Fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Placer County blocks traffic in Rocklin, Loomis

A crash involving a pickup truck hauling a trailer and an SUV on Interstate Highway 80 in Placer County blocked westbound traffic on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on westbound I-80 just before the Sierra College Boulevard exit in Rocklin.

A CHP log of the incident indicated that the truck may have been carrying gasoline canisters and there were explosions reported.

A pickup truck burns and an SUV straddles the center divider on Interstate Highway 80 in Rocklin, Sept. 2, 2026. Amelia Rae

Video from a witness showed the truck fully engulfed in flames at the center divide as well as a white SUV straddling the median. The crash closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 and also blocked two eastbound lanes. Westbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis.

The CHP said all lanes were reopened as of 9:17 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash or whether there were injuries.