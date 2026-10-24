Drug and alcohol use suspected in Wise Road crash that injured 3 teenagers, CHP says

Three teenagers were injured after the vehicle they were in rolled over and crashed in unincorporated Placer County early Saturday morning, ejecting one of the passengers, CHP Auburn said.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Wise Road. CHP said a 16-year-old was driving a Toyota pickup truck westbound on Wise Road when the vehicle went across eastbound lanes, went off the road, and rolled over on the south shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle and a 16-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries, CHP said, while a 17-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered severe injuries. All three were transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Drug and alcohol use is suspected to have contributed to the crash, CHP said. It was not immediately clear if the driver would face any charges as a result of the crash.