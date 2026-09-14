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Driver killed after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rancho Cordova

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A driver was killed after a vehicle overturned and caught fire on Hazel Avenue in Rancho Cordova on Monday night, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on the Hazel Avenue bridge over the American River. The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento office said the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was trapped inside.

CHP officers attempted to rescue the driver, but the fire was too intense and the driver died as a result of the crash.

Witnesses reported that speed may have been a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

It was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol played a role.

All southbound lanes of Hazel Avenue were blocked following the crash as emergency crews worked at the scene and authorities investigated.

The driver's identity has not been released.

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