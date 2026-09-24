Driver finds body along Highway 99 in Modesto area, CHP says

A man was found dead on the shoulder of Highway 99 near Modesto on Thursday, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Modesto office said the body was found by a passing motorist on the shoulder of northbound Highway 99 near Hatch Road.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding the man's death remain under investigation and that he does not appear to have been struck by a vehicle.

Two right lanes of northbound Highway 99 were closed north of Hatch Road while investigators worked the scene.

The CHP has not released the man's identity or additional details about how he died.