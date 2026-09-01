Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver dies after suspected medical emergency leads to Sacramento crash

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A driver died Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Florin Road in Sacramento County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento office said a Dodge was traveling westbound on Florin Road, west of Highway 99, when the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency and rear-ended a vehicle in front of it.

The Dodge then veered to the right, drove onto the sidewalk and struck a chain-link fence before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended briefly stopped after the crash but left before officers arrived, the CHP said.

An officer who was near the scene found the Dodge driver still seat-belted in the driver's seat and unresponsive.

The officer removed the driver from the vehicle and began performing CPR. Medical personnel later arrived and transported the driver to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not yet been identified.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue