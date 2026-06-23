Driver crashes stolen car during Sacramento County chase, flees on foot

Authorities are searching for at least one person after the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon on Highway 99 near Dillard Road in Sacramento County, officials said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the driver crashed off the side of the roadway, just south of Elk Grove, with at least one person running from the vehicle. Investigators believe a second person may also have been involved.

The sheriff's office said deputies established a perimeter in the area and were actively searching for the suspect or suspects.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol said traffic was moving slowly through the area, though no lane closures had been reported.

Additional details about the pursuit and the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately available.