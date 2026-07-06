Driver hospitalized after crashing head-on into dump truck near Davis

A man suffered major injuries after driving the wrong way and crashing head-on into a dump truck Monday afternoon in Yolo County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland office said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on County Road 29 between County Roads 102 and 101A. A Honda was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of County Road 29 when it collided head-on with the dump truck.

The man driving the Honda became trapped inside the wreckage and had to be removed by emergency crews, the CHP said. He suffered major injuries and was flown by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The CHP said County Road 29 was closed while investigators processed the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.

Investigators have not determined what caused the Honda to travel into the wrong lane. The CHP said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.