Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver arrested after leading Sacramento deputies on chase in stolen Amazon truck

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

The driver of a stolen Amazon truck was arrested after taking deputies on a chase spanning two counties, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies located the stolen semi-truck near the intersection of Watt and Edison avenues in the northern Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento, the sheriff's office said.

The driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and entered eastbound Interstate 80.

The chase ended when law enforcement officials were able to get the driver to stop near Eureka Road in Roseville. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was then taken into custody.

Photos taken and released by the sheriff's office show that the trailer of the semi-truck was loaded.

stolen-amazon-truck-chase.png
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue