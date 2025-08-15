Driver arrested after leading Sacramento deputies on chase in stolen Amazon truck

The driver of a stolen Amazon truck was arrested after taking deputies on a chase spanning two counties, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Deputies located the stolen semi-truck near the intersection of Watt and Edison avenues in the northern Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento, the sheriff's office said.

The driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and entered eastbound Interstate 80.

The chase ended when law enforcement officials were able to get the driver to stop near Eureka Road in Roseville. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was then taken into custody.

Photos taken and released by the sheriff's office show that the trailer of the semi-truck was loaded.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office