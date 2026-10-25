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Detectives investigating homicide in downtown Sacramento

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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Sacramento police said officers arrested a man in connection with a death on Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of 9th Street for a report of an assault and arrived to find an unconscious man who had life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives then began to investigate the killing and said that while the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, they arrested a suspect.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Manual Rivas of Sacramento. 

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