Downtown Sacramento ice rink toy drive kicks off holiday season of giving

The holiday season is getting underway in Downtown Sacramento, with the ice rink at DOCO helping kick off this year's Season of Giving.

Yelp partnered with United Way for a toy collection at the rink, giving the organizations an early start on their annual effort to bring holiday cheer to families in need.

The official Season of Giving toy drive begins Nov. 16, with collection sites opening across the community.

People can donate new, unwrapped toys at Del Rio and Caraway, Great Clips, Pest Pros and In-Shape Fitness locations.

Brandon Kisker with United Way Central Valley said the donations help bring joy to the holiday season while easing some of the financial stress families may face.

United Way's Season of Giving campaign provides support to families in need throughout the holidays.

CBS News Sacramento and Good Day Sacramento are proud to partner with United Way for the Season of Giving, helping make the holidays brighter for families across the community.