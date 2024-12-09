Watch CBS News
Local News

Person dies following downtown Modesto assault; homicide investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO – A homicide investigation is underway after an assault in downtown Modesto over the weekend, police say.

The Modesto Police Department says, a little after 7 p.m., officers responded near 9th and D streets to investigate a reported assault.

There, officers found a victim in the road. That person was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police have identified the man as 34-year-old Akeem Mohammed El-Haji.

No details have been released about Mohammed El-Haji's injuries have been released, but detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Detectives did note that the incident appears to be isolated, however.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Modesto police. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.