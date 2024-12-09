Person dies following downtown Modesto assault; homicide investigation underway

MODESTO – A homicide investigation is underway after an assault in downtown Modesto over the weekend, police say.

The Modesto Police Department says, a little after 7 p.m., officers responded near 9th and D streets to investigate a reported assault.

There, officers found a victim in the road. That person was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police have identified the man as 34-year-old Akeem Mohammed El-Haji.

No details have been released about Mohammed El-Haji's injuries have been released, but detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Detectives did note that the incident appears to be isolated, however.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Modesto police.