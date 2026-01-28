8 Davis businesses hit in string of break-ins targeting cash registers, police say

Businesses in downtown Davis and the surrounding area have been hit by a string of break-ins where the thieves are making off with the entire cash register, officials say.

Since December 4, 2025, Davis police say there have been eight police reports with almost exactly the same story.

The two most recent break-ins struck downtown businesses yet again in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

"It's awful that it's happening to many local businesses. You know, they're neighbors of ours," said Alan Harney, general manager of Bull N' Mouth.

Harney told CBS Sacramento he had not yet heard of the break-ins but hopes police can catch the people responsible before more businesses suffer.

"I hope that they get a hold of whoever is doing it, because it's just, it's awful for these local businesses that rely on keeping as much money flowing as possible," Harney said.

Davis police say the suspects are breaking through the front door glass or cutting the lock box, removing the entire cash register and making off within just minutes.

Each incident happened overnight when the businesses were closed.

Six have been struck downtown, along with one in east Davis and one in south Davis.

Davis police did not share the names of the businesses that were burglarized, but said they are working to gather surveillance video and find leads to help track down the suspects.

They are investigating each of the break-ins as being connected.

"We have some pretty good security measures here, but I'm definitely going to be following up with my crew and making sure that we're keeping everything real nice and tight so that way we don't fall through the cracks, we don't become another one of those unfortunate victims," Harney said.

The Davis Downtown Business Association is asking businesses to stay alert and take some precautions to help reduce risk, including:

Remove all cash from registers overnight and leave drawers open to indicate no money is stored inside

Ensure surveillance cameras are functioning properly and clearly visible

Review storefront security, particularly front entry points and locking mechanisms

Davis police also said they think the dense fog blanketing much of the region over the past several weeks may be helping these criminals get away unnoticed and could be clouding cameras, making them harder to catch.

Overnight patrols are keeping a close eye on downtown and the surrounding areas, hoping to catch those responsible in the act if they strike again.