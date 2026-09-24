1 dead, 3 injured in Douglas Boulevard crash in Roseville

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Roseville on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Roseville Police Department said the crash happened at Douglas Boulevard and King Road, a few blocks west of the Douglas exit from Interstate 80.

Police said the person who died was an elderly woman. Three other people were taken to a hospital with injuries, including two juveniles. The severity of their injuries was not known at this time.

The circumstances of the crash were still under investigation.

Police said it was not yet known whether DUI was a factor.

Douglas Boulevard in the area of King Road was expected to remain closed for an extended period. Roseville police urged drivers to avoid the area.