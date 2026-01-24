How to watch California Rep. Doug LaMalfa's memorial service

A memorial service for Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa will be held on Saturday in Chico.

LaMalfa died at 65 during an emergency surgery after the Butte County Sheriff's Office said it responded to his home on Jan. 5 for a medical emergency.

He had been in Congress since 2013, representing California's 1st Congressional District. LaMalfa was a fourth-generation rice farmer and business owner.

He was known for his prominent voice on agriculture and rural issues. The California Republican previously served in the state assembly and state senate.

How to watch

The service will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Time: Saturday, Jan. 24 at noon

Location: Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, 2357 Fair St., Chico, CA. 95928