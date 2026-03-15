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Double shooting in Sacramento leaves woman dead, man injured

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed in a double shooting early Sunday morning.

Around 12:01 a.m., a man and woman were inside a vehicle on the 4400 block of Auburn Boulevard when they were shot.

Deputies at the scene found both injured, the sheriff's office said. First responders then took the man to the hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said there were several potential witnesses at the scene, but that there was no information on the shooter. 

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