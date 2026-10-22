Suspect in Merced County murder of DoorDash driver found dead in his car arrested in Woodland

A man suspected of murdering a DoorDash driver who's body was found in his car along a Merced County road in July was arrested in Woodland, authorities and local reports said.

On July 9, 42-year-old Hollister resident Javier Becerril Jr. was discovered dead in the trunk his Tesla sedan along State Route 152. California Highway Patrol Central Division Chief Damon Gilmore said at a press conference on Wednesday that Becerril had been assaulted and shot before being placed in the trunk.

The CHP said in a press release that detectives used physical evidence, surveillance footage, and other investigative leads to identify Manuel Salceda, 39, of Turlock, as a suspect in the killing of Becerril. Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira said the motive in the killing was personal, and that the Salceda and Becerril knew each other. Family members told a Fresno TV station that Salceda is the brother of Becerril's former girlfriend and Becerril and Salceda's sister are the parents of two children.

(L-R) Manuel Adrian Salceda, Javier Becerril Jr. California Highway Patrol / GoFundMe

Silveira said at the press conference that the murder had been planned in advance.

"It is one of the most calculated and callous murders that we have seen in Merced County in recent memory," Silveira said.

The CHP said that investigators learned Salceda may have used multiple identities to evade detection by law enforcement. On Oct. 11, detectives learned that a vehicle believed to be transporting Salceda was near Dublin, and the vehicle was tracked the vehicle across several Bay Area counties, the CHP said.

The vehicle was eventually followed to a gas station on Road 8 near Interstate 5 in Woodland, where they arrested Salceda without incident, the CHP said.

Salceda was arraigned in Merced County Superior Court on Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree murder with an enhancement of personal use of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Silveria said that the prior felony would double his sentence. If convicted, Salceda would face up to 75 years to life in prison, she said.