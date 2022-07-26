Domestic Violence Suspect Found Dead In Sacramento County Main Jail

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a domestic violence suspect was found dead in the Sacramento County main jail.

According to a press release, on July 23, a 67-year-old male inmate was found semi-conscious on the floor in his cell. He had been in custody since July 13 for felony domestic violence charges and being a fugitive from justice.

Deputies rendered aid until the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The wheelchair-dependent inmate was housed on the medical floor due to his medical issues related to long-term drug issues.

The Sheriff's Office says that after reviewing hours of surveillance video, they found no evidence of "nefarious activity."

The body had no visible injuries or signs of trauma, and foul play is suspected.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy and release the identity once next of kin has been notified.