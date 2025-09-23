Dolores Huerta will speak at Delta College event in Stockton

STOCKTON - Civil rights icon and Stockton native Dolores Huerta will return to San Joaquin Delta College this Thursday, where she is scheduled to speak at the Atherton Auditorium.

Organizers say they are expecting a large turnout as the 95-year-old activist addresses key issues facing the community today. This will be Huerta's first appearance at the college since 2018.

Flyers promoting Huerta's visit are posted all over campus. The excitement is especially high among faculty and students involved in the Puente Program, which supports Latino and Hispanic students in transferring to four-year universities.

"I was ecstatic! When it finally happened, I couldn't believe it," said Daniel Fernandez, a professor and counselor who helps lead the Puente Program. "At the best time too for our community, for her to come and speak some truths."

Fernandez and his team played a key role in bringing Huerta back to her alma mater. Born and raised in Stockton, Huerta attended what was then known as Stockton College, now Delta College. Her return is especially meaningful during Hispanic Heritage Month.

"It speaks volumes to hear somebody with shared experience," Fernandez said. "She's from here, from the Stockton community. To hear from her and her experiences, and what she went through and the struggles and similarities to what's going on today, definitely speaks volumes."

Students and staff alike are looking forward to hearing Huerta's message, especially as many grapple with concerns over immigration and labor rights.

"Fifty percent of our students here at Delta are Latino, and a lot of them, their families work in the fields," Fernandez added.

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at noon on Thursday, and seating is first-come, first-served. Some students off-camera shared their excitement and confirmed they plan to attend.

Huerta last spoke in Stockton at the University of the Pacific in 2022. She also recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live just two months ago.

Now, decades after beginning her activism, Huerta continues to inspire the next generation — and her message in Stockton is expected to do just that.