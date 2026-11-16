How to watch Dolores Huerta's procession, public viewing at California State Capitol

Dolores Huerta, the late labor and civil rights leader, will lie in honor at the California State Capitol following a community procession through Downtown Sacramento on Monday. Members of the public are invited to pay their respects.

Huerta died Oct. 28 after battling cancer. She was 96.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers and helped lead the Delano Grape Strike and nationwide grape boycott in the 1960s.

She became a key negotiator for the United Farm Workers, with her organizing helping build support for California's Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975. The law established collective bargaining rights for farmworkers and was the first of its kind in the country.

Huerta also helped popularize the phrase "Sí, se puede," or "Yes, we can," a rallying cry that became widely recognized beyond the labor movement. She later founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Her decades of activism earned her numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Huerta also became the first Latina inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame and received nine honorary doctorates from universities across the country.

How to watch

CBS News Sacramento is streaming the procession and gathering at the Capitol.

A community gathering begins at 10 a.m. at Crocker Park, located at 211 O Street.

The procession will depart from Crocker Park at 11 a.m. and travel along Capitol Mall toward the Capitol. Elected officials are expected to join the community-led procession.

Huerta is expected to arrive at the Capitol's West Steps around 11:30 a.m., where pallbearers will escort her into the Rotunda.

A brief invite-only ceremony will begin at noon. Members of the public can enter the Rotunda to pay their respects from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can watch the stream in the video player above.