Rottweiler and her pups rescued after spending days in Park Fire burn scar

BUTTE COUNTY – A rottweiler and her puppies left behind after their owner's vehicle broke down while evacuating from the Park Fire in Butte County on Wednesday were rescued days later by a Butte County Search and Rescue member.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a resident's truck became disabled in a remote area above Cohasset, near Campbellville, as people were evacuating the fire that has now burned 357,000 acres in Butte and Tehama counties.

The owner had to leave behind two adult rottweilers and their puppies after the truck broke down. The owner then provided first responders with the location of the truck, but crews were not able to immediately access the location.

Trevor Skaggs, the search and rescue member, flew into the area in a helicopter on Saturday and ran more than a mile to the location of the truck, finding the mother and her puppies alive. However, the father did not survive.

Skaggs gave the dogs water and bites from a protein bar that he brought with him. The dogs followed him back to the helicopter, where he put the dogs onboard and flew them to the Chico airport.

The dogs are not with the North Valley Animal Disaster Group, where they are being cared for.