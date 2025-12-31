3 dogs killed, 1 person injured in Citrus Heights house fire on New Year's Eve

A family was displaced after a garage fire spread into a home Wednesday evening in Citrus Heights, leaving three dogs dead and one person injured, officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire at a home on Longden Circle. When firefighters arrived, they found a well-involved garage fire that had already extended into the house.

Metro Fire said crews launched an aggressive attack on the flames while also conducting a primary search to make sure no one was trapped inside.

The family was home at the time and told firefighters they heard a loud pop coming from the garage. When they went to check, they encountered heavy fire and immediately evacuated the home.

Despite challenging conditions, crews were able to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further, Metro Fire said.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters also located three of the family's dogs inside the home, all of which were found deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.