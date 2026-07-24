Dog recovering after suspected mountain lion attack in Placerville

A 9-year-old boxer is recovering after veterinarians believe the dog survived a suspected mountain lion attack in the Placerville area.

Just weeks ago, Cole's family found the dog limping with a severe leg injury that left bone exposed.

Cole belongs to Richard Phillips. While Richard is at work, his parents, Bill and Pat Phillips, help care for Cole. Bill said discovering the dog's injuries was hard to believe.

"The wound was like peeled open, you know, and you could see the bone," Bill Phillips said. "Later we found out that his leg was actually broken."

Richard wrapped Cole's wound before taking him to Crossroads Veterinary Hospital, where veterinarian Dr. Arman Ghotra repaired the leg using skin from both sides of the wound.

Dr. Ghotra said the extent of the damage was unlike anything he has seen.

"I've not seen anything like this. It was definitely unique. We get a lot of animal bite wounds out here, but we never really see anything quite as extensive as this."

After examining Cole and speaking with the family, Dr. Ghotra said a mountain lion is the most likely cause of the injuries.

"What else could've caused this? After talking to the owners, it seems like a mountain lion was pretty likely."

Neighbors said mountain lion sightings have become more common in this part of El Dorado County. Barbara Dugger said she heard what sounded like a large cat the night Cole was injured.

"The night of the incident, I did wake up and our sliding glass door was open, so I was able to really hear. They weren't like aggressive growls but definitely I could hear a large kitty."

Bill believes Cole may have caught the animal off guard, which could explain why he survived.

"If the cat was stalking him, it would've been a completely different outcome. The fact that he surprised that cat is the only reason he's alive."

Cole is expected to make a full recovery but will need to wear a brace on his front leg for at least another month, and possibly two, as the bone continues to heal.